HBCU Football: Morgan State’s defense dominates, and a possible QB emerges

Morgan State stayed true to its HBCU football identity during its 2025 Spring Game: defense first, physicality up front, and quarterback competition under the spotlight.

Held at Hughes Stadium on April 17, the 65-play intrasquad scrimmage featured Morgan’s offense in orange jerseys taking on a fired-up blue-shirted defense. The defense controlled much of the action with pressure, tackles for loss, and consistent energy.

A key focus heading into spring was regaining control of the line of scrimmage. As reported by MorganStateBears.com, the staff emphasized, “We want to be able to run the football and stop the run.”

Offensively, all eyes were on freshman quarterback Raymond Moore III. The Baltimore native is best known for leading Mervo High School to the 2023 Maryland 4A/3A state championship. Now at Morgan, he’s competing for early reps and showed flashes of promise despite a few stalled drives.

Offensive Improvements

“We’ve just got to improve on not hurting ourselves on offense—that’s what really threw us off today,” Moore told MorganStateBears.com after the scrimmage.

Although the offense didn’t consistently move the ball, returning receivers were encouraged by the unit’s chemistry. “We’re all together, we’re all working hard, and we’re getting everything situated,” said Quavel Thornton. Fellow wideout Maurice Crutchfield added, “We’ve definitely made some big strides and we’re going to keep going.”

Morgan State opens its 2025 campaign on August 30 at South Alabama, followed by a home game against Towson on September 6. With a veteran defense and young talent like Moore continuing to develop, the Bears remain focused on being one of the toughest and most disciplined HBCU programs in the MEAC.

