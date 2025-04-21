Jackson State player quickly decides against transfer portal

Nathan Rembert, one of the most dynamic wide receivers in HBCU football, is officially staying put at Jackson State University after briefly entering the NCAA transfer portal. The First Team All-SWAC performer made headlines last week when he announced via social media that he intended to leave JSU, despite having completed spring practice with the Tigers. However, Rembert has now reversed course, signaling his commitment to remain in Jackson for the 2025 season.

I will not be entering the transfer portal. — Nate Rembert (@NateRembert) April 21, 2025

“I will not be entering the transfer portal,” Rembert posted on Monday to his “X” account.

Rembert originally transferred to Jackson State from Mississippi Valley State University, where he delivered a breakout 2024 campaign. As a sophomore at MVSU, he recorded 70 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns, including a dominant performance against Florida A&M in which he posted seven catches for 130 yards and a score—helping lead his team to a shocking upset victory.

After announcing his transfer to JSU on January 1, 2025, expectations soared. His speed, route-running, and ability to show up in big moments made him a prized addition to a Jackson State offense that already led the SWAC with 36.4 points per game in 2024.

While Rembert’s brief departure stirred uncertainty, his renewed commitment is a major win for JSU. His decision to remain with the program adds depth and explosiveness to an already dangerous receiving corps. With the 2025 season on the horizon, Rembert is poised to finally make his mark in a Tigers uniform—and this time, it should be one that shows up in the stat sheets.