All SWAC football performer will enter transfer portal

The career of Nathan Rembert as a Jackson State Tiger apparently will never show up on an official stat sheet. Rembert, an all-SWAC performer and one of the top HBCU wide receivers in football last year, announced on social media that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Rembert delivered a standout performance during the 2024 football season for Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), establishing himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the SWAC. As a sophomore, Rembert amassed 70 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns, earning First Team All-SWAC honors. Following his impressive season, Rembert entered the transfer portal and committed to Jackson State University (JSU) on January 1, 2025.

“Monday I will be in the transfer portal Thank you Jackson State Please respect my decision,” Rembert posted to his “X” account on Saturday.

Monday I will be n the transfer portal Thank you Jackson State Please respect my decision ?? — Nate Rembert (@NateRembert) April 19, 2025

Rembert completed spring practice with Jackson State, but unless he drops out of the portal, he will never compete in a regular season game for the Tigers. On April 16 he reposted a tweet that described him as being an unstoppable player for JSU this upcoming season, but something obviously changed his mindset in recent days.

Rembert’s top game last year was against Florida A&M University, where he recorded seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, contributing significantly to MVSU’s upset victory. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations showcased his value as a reliable target and playmaker.

His addition to JSU’s roster was expected to bolster an already potent offense. Jackson State had the NO. 1 offense in the SWAC, averaging 36.4 points per game in 2024.