Former HBCU player signs WNBA contract

Tilly Boler made the most of her basketball career as an HBCU star at Jackson State University. Now she’ll get an opportunity to do the same in the WNBA. Boler, who wasn’t drafted in this year’s WNBA Draft, signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Sky on April 16.

Boler, a 6-foot-1 guard from Meridian, Mississippi, played four seasons at JSU under coach Tomekia Reed. Boler’s performance peaked during the 2022–23 season, averaging 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, earning her a spot on the All-SWAC team. She continued her strong play into the 2023–24 season, maintaining averages of 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.?

In her final collegiate season (2024–25), Boler transferred to the University of Memphis, where she led the team with an average of 16.6 points per game and made 67 three-pointers, shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Her outstanding performance earned her First Team All-AAC and All-Newcomer Team honors.

The Chicago Sky concluded the 2024 WNBA season with a 13–27 record, finishing 10th in the league and missing the playoffs. Under first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, the team underwent significant changes, including the departure of key players and the integration of rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Reese made an immediate impact, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, setting a WNBA rookie record with 26 double-doubles before a wrist injury ended her season prematurely.

Chennedy Carter led the team in scoring with 17.5 points per game, while Marina Mabrey contributed 14.0 points and 4.5 assists per game . Despite these individual performances, the Sky struggled with consistency and depth, leading to a decision to part ways with Coach Weatherspoon after the season.

The Sky aim to rebuild and return to playoff contention under new head coach Tyler Marsh.