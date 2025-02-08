HBCU football classic to feature two top D2 programs

The 2025 edition of the Red Tails Classic will feature two of the most prominent HBCU football programs at the Division II level — Winston-Salem State (WSSU) and Tuskegee.



Tuskegee University announced its 2025 football schedule earlier this week and WSSU was listed as its opponent for the Red Tails Classic on Aug. 31.



Winston-Salem State is coming off a 7-3 season, its best record since going 9-3 and claiming the CIAA in 2016. Tuskegee University is coming off a 5-6 season, including a loss to Johnson C. Smith in last season’s Red Tails Classic.



Held annually on Labor Day weekend, this early-season Division II HBCU matchup honors the heroic Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in U.S. history. Their bravery and skill in World War II shattered racial barriers and paved the way for future generations.

The game is nationally televised, bringing well-deserved attention to HBCU athletics while educating fans on the impact of the Airmen.

Beyond the field, the Red Tails Classic fosters school pride, community engagement, and historical awareness. Events surrounding the game highlight the Tuskegee Airmen’s contributions, ensuring their legacy continues to inspire.

WSSU and Tuskegee first met in the Pioneer Bowl in 1999 and 2000 in the Georgia Dome, with the CIAA squad taking the first game and the SIAC squad taking the other. The two programs met in the 2013 Cleveland Classic, and most recently played each other at Tuskegee back in 2019. Tuskegee, the all-time winningest program in HBCU history, has 29 SIAC titles.WSSU has 12 CIAA titles, tied for second most among all CIAA schools behind Morgan State.