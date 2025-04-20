Michael Vick has high praise for quarterback after spring game

NORFOLK, VA — There are a lot of people wearing no. 7 at Norfolk State these days, but it’s for Michael Vick. But as far as NSU’s new head coach is concerned, the most important man wearing the number in the program’s spring game was Israel Carter.



The South Florida transfer took the majority of snaps with the first team during Saturday’s scrimmage, which drew crowds and celebrities alike. Vick said he liked what he

“Israel looked good. It’s a couple plays I thought he could have made early,” Vick told the media after the game. “You know, he’s very sound with his decision making, but we want to try to be like — 95 percent perfect.”

Israel Carter is a dual-threat quarterback who earned quarterback MVP honors at the Under Armor Next All-America Camp. He was invited to play in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl and scored a rushing touchdown in the game.The Corona, Calif. product averaged almost 21 yards per pass play as a senior, recording 1,863 yards and 23 touchdowns passing with one interception and a 60 percent completion percentage while adding 592 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing that season. He was rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.



He didn’t see much playing time at USF, so he hit the portal after the season. Around the same time, Norfolk State was bringing in Michael Vick to resurrect its program. And he needed a quarterback. Carter committed in January and got to work. He says Vick and his staff have done a great job of preparing them for the upcoming season.

“Everything was one step at a time. He wanted us to just focus on one play, one install, one rep at a time. That’s all we can do. Control what we can control. And everything else would just be just fine. And I felt that, when he was out there today, how the offense was operating and everything…I’m super proud of those guys.”

Israel Carter looks to throw during the 2025 Norfolk State University spring football game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Even though it was just a spring game, Carter was eager to prove himself.

“As a competitor, you want to keep getting better at those every time you step on the field, every walk through, every practice, every rep. Because ultimately that sets you up for and, you know, big moments like this. I know this is the spring game, but this was we wanted to show to our coaches how coachable we are and how how we can take the coaching and the tools that they give us to our game and just excel at a high level.”



Michael Vick also complimented his quarterback’s competitiveness.

“Izzy is just is the ultimate competitor. And he believes in himself. He knows he can make every every play, every throw,” Vick said. “The ball is in his hands and ball is in his court. We expect him to do big things this year.”

So is there any added pressure wearing no. 7 as the starting quarterback for one of the most iconic players to wear the number in football history? Not really, according to Carter.

“My life and how have things moving right now is very prophetic. And, seven, that’s the number of completion. And so, I just look at God through it all. That’s all I can do. The second I take my eyes off him. That’s when stuff starts happening to me.That’s when I start making mistakes. And I just give all the all the pressure, all the glory.

“I appreciate Coach Vick for allowing me to wear his number. He made his number very legendary. From what he did with the Falcons, the Eagles, he’s the GOAT, man. And I used to watch him every day as a young kid. And seeing him throw 65 yard bombs to DeSean Jackson. To be in this position right now, man, it’s truly a blessing I got to give all glory to to God. Because, you know, it’s crazy how how he works. And, I appreciate everything that Coach Vick is doing for me.”