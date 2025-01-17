Michael Vick lands another G5 quarterback transfer

Michael Vick has added another former FBS quarterback to his roster at HBCU Norfolk State University.



Israel Carter, who spent his first two seasons at the University of South Florida, has committed to Norfolk State.



“Couldn’t thank God enough for opening this door for me,” Carter wrote in a post on Twitter/X. “All glory to the King, Most High.”



Israel Carter is a dual-threat quarterback who earned quarterback MVP honors at the Under Armor Next All-America Camp. He was invited to play in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl and scored a rushing touchdown in the game.





The Corona, Calif. product averaged almost 21 yards per pass play as a senior, recording 1,863 yards and 23 touchdowns passing with one interception and a 60 percent completion percentage while adding 592 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing that season. He was rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN

Carter chose USF over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, BYU, Washington State, Tulane, Hawaii. He saw action in three games as third-string quarterback in 2023 before seeing a slight bump up in action in 2024.



He completed six of eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and rushed four times for 11 yards against Tulsa in the 2024 season opener and completed five out of six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and rushed two times for five yards at Rice.



Carter is the second quarterback to commit since Michael Vick was named the head coach at the HBCU roughly one month ago. Earl Woods III, a former Kennessaw State quarterback, was the first to commit to Norfolk State University following the coaching change.