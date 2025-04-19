HBCU schedule features Classics in NFL stadium and Puerto Rico

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky State Football has announced its schedule for the 2025 HBCU football regular season, which will begin with the Detroit Football Classic against Central State on Aug. 30 and conclude on Nov. 8 at Lane.



The Thorobreds will have one matchup against a Division I opponent, Grambling State, two classics—the Detroit Football Classic and the Puerto Rico Bowl—along with eight contests against members of the SIAC.



2025 Kentucky State Football Schedule

Date Opponent City Stadium Time 8/30/2025 vs Central State* Detroit, MI Ford Field TBA 9/6/2025 Albany State* Frankfort, KY Alumni Stadium TBA 9/13/25 at Grambling State Grambling, LA Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TBA 9/20/25 at Morehouse* Atlanta, GA B. T. Harvey Stadium TBA 9/27/25 at Savannah State* Savannah, GA T.A. Wright Stadium TBA 10/4/25 at Miles* Birmingham, AL Albert J. Sloan-Alumni Stadium TBA 10/11/25 Edward Waters*! Frankfort, KY Alumni Stadium TBA 10/18/25 vs Franklin Pierce San Juan, Puerto Rico Caribbean HBCU College Football Puerto Rico Bowl TBA Bye Week 11/1/25 Clark Atlanta* Frankfort, KY Alumni Stadium TBA 11/8/25 at Lane* Jackson, TN Lane Field TBA

* Denotes SIAC Contest |! Denotes Homecoming

Schedule Breakdown

Kentucky State Football will open the 2025 season with a Labor Day Weekend Matchup at Detroit Football Classic against Central State. The two programs will play on Saturday, August 30, at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.



Following their season opener in Detroit, the Thorobreds will face Fort Valley State in the home opener on September 6. Kentucky State will begin its four-game road trip at Division I opponent Grambling State on September 13 in Grambling, Louisiana.

The Thorobreds will then head to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet SIAC opponent Morehouse on September 20 and continue road play in Savannah, Georgia, against the Savannah State Tigers on September 27. Before returning to the Bluegrass state, the Thorobreds will close out their stint of road games at Miles on October 4.



The Thorobreds will return home to host the Edward Waters Tigers in an exciting Homecoming matchup on October 11. Following an exciting Homecoming, the HBCU will compete outside of the continental United States in an exciting classic contest against Franklin Pierce on October 18. Kentucky State will celebrate its seniors and close out the home schedule against Clark Atlanta on November 1.



The 2025 season will conclude on the road against conference foe Lane on November 8 in Jackson, Tennessee.