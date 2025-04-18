HBCU football classic making a big move

The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, one of the most storied matchups in HBCU football history, is getting a new home once again. The 86th edition of this iconic HBCU rivalry will be played in Montgomery, Alabama—marking another shift for a game that has been a cultural mainstay for generations.

After decades of tradition in Columbus, Georgia, the game was moved to Birmingham in 2020 at the invitation of then-Mayor Randall Woodfin, a Morehouse College graduate. In 2024, the Classic returned to Columbus, but that proved to be a brief homecoming. This year, Morehouse will serve as the home team, which gives the Maroon Tigers the authority to determine the game’s location. That decision, according to Classic Chairperson Lisa Goodwin, has resulted in the game being moved to Montgomery.

“This is bittersweet for us,” Goodwin said. “We were looking forward to the 86th Classic coming back this year.”

Montgomery’s Mayor Steven Reed, himself a Morehouse alum, has not been publicly linked to the decision, though the move certainly aligns with the city’s recent efforts to attract more cultural and sports events, particularly those tied to *HBCU* communities.

As for a possible return to Columbus in the future, Goodwin left the door open. However, she emphasized the need for stability moving forward: “There needs to be consistency for the Classic to grow.”

This game is more than just football—it’s a celebration of *HBCU* excellence, culture, and tradition. From marching band battles to alumni reunions, the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic continues to be a cornerstone of the HBCU football experience, even as its setting evolves.