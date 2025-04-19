Shannon Sharpe potentially close to massive podcast deal

According to a report, Pro Football Hall of Famer and HBCU alum Shannon Sharpe is potentially on the verge of a $100 million-plus podcast deal. Front Office Sports reports that Sharpe’s media deal with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume podcast network is up and Sharpe has received multiple offers with the expectation of him signing a new deal that will exceed $100 million.

In 2023, Shannon Sharpe partnered with Cowherd’s media company, The Volume, to launch his own platform, Shay Shay Media. This strategic deal gave Sharpe ownership and creative control over his hit podcast, Club Shay Shay, as well as a new show, Nightcap, co-hosted with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Distributed by The Volume and iHeartPodcasts, the partnership marked a major step in Sharpe’s media evolution, allowing him to expand beyond sports commentary into broader cultural conversations. Club Shay Shay quickly became one of the most influential podcasts in sports and entertainment.

Sharpe currently co-hosts the hit ESPN show First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith, where his fiery commentary and sharp wit have earned him widespread acclaim.

Prior to joining ESPN, Sharpe was a co-host on FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless from 2016 to 2023. During his time on the show, he became a breakout personality in sports media, known for his passionate defense of LeBron James, his humorous Southern charm, and his viral catchphrases. His departure from Undisputed in 2023 marked a major shift in sports debate television.

Before his rise as a TV personality, Sharpe worked as an analyst on CBS’s The NFL Today after retiring from the NFL. He provided commentary alongside legends like Dan Marino and Boomer Esiason.

Sharpe began appearing in the media shortly after his Hall of Fame NFL career ended in 2003. Though initially stiff on camera, he evolved into one of sports media’s most influential voices, blending authenticity, humor, and cultural awareness.