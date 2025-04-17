HBCU standout headed to Big Ten, after stellar run at Howard

Destiny Howell, one of the top scorers in HBCU women’s basketball, is heading to the Big Ten. The former Howard University star guard has officially transferred to the University of Wisconsin, taking her experience, leadership, and scoring ability to a new stage. Her move highlights the growing pipeline of HBCU athletes making their mark in Power Five conferences.

Before her injury, Howell had already made a name for herself as one of the best players in the MEAC. During the 2022–23 season, she earned MEAC Player of the Year honors, led the conference in scoring at 16.8 points per game, and was one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the country. Her performance helped power Howard to postseason contention and raised the national profile of the Bison program.

After suffering a torn ACL that sidelined her for most of the 2023–24 season, Howell made her return in the 2024- 2025 Season. She led the bison to a 12-2 conference record and a rematch in the conference championship against Norfolk State. However, despite Howell’s strong outing, the Bison fell short against a dynamic Norfolk State team, losing 68–56. That loss marked the end of her HBCU career—but not the end of her story.

Now, as Howell joins the Wisconsin Badgers, she brings with her the toughness, maturity, and proven scoring ability she developed at Howard. Her transfer not only strengthens Wisconsin’s backcourt but also reinforces the growing respect for talent coming from HBCU programs. Howell’s journey is another example of how players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities can thrive and transition to the highest levels of competition, including the Big Ten.

With one final year of eligibility remaining, Howell has a chance to make an immediate impact in Madison. Her next chapter begins in the Big Ten, but her legacy at Howard and in HBCU basketball remains firmly intact.