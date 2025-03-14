HBCU rivalry continues as Norfolk State, Howard meet again

The MEAC Women’s Basketball Championship is set, and for the fifth straight season, Howard University will compete for the conference title against an HBCU rival. Standing in their way? A familiar foe—Norfolk State, the two-time defending champions looking to cement their place as an HBCU basketball dynasty.

These two MEAC powerhouses have faced off in the championship three times before, with Norfolk holding a 2-1 edge. The Spartans are chasing a historic three-peat, while Howard is trying to break through after falling short the last two years.

“It’s like your sister—you live with them every day, but they just annoy you so much,” Howard head coach Ty Grace said about the rivalry. “We know each other inside and out. It’s about who steps up.”?

With a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line, expect a high-intensity battle between two teams that know each other well.

Season Recap: Norfolk’s Dominance vs. Howard’s Resilience

Norfolk State (28-4, 14-0 MEAC) : The Spartans ran through the MEAC undefeated , sweeping Howard in the regular season (69-53 at home, 68-56 on the road)??. Their defense has been their calling card, allowing just 56.6 points per game .

: The Spartans , sweeping Howard in the regular season (69-53 at home, 68-56 on the road)??. Their defense has been their calling card, allowing just . Howard (20-10, 12-2 MEAC): The Bison are making their fifth straight MEAC championship appearance but haven’t won since 2022. Their only two conference losses this season came against Norfolk, and they’re eager to flip the script?.

Howard University’s Destiny Howell takes a 3-pointer.

Players to Watch

Howard’s Destiny Howell (15.1 PPG) : One of the MEAC’s top scorers, Howell knows the stakes. “I wanted to be known as a better passer, a better leader. Now it’s time to show it,” she said?.

: One of the MEAC’s top scorers, Howell knows the stakes. she said?. Norfolk’s Diamond Johnson (19.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG) : A lethal scorer who thrives in big moments?.

: A lethal scorer who thrives in big moments?. Norfolk’s Kierra Wheeler (15.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG): A dominant post presence aiming to lead the Spartans to three straight titles. “We’ve done it two years in a row, but now we want to make it three,” Wheeler said?.

Game Plan: Howard’s Ball Control vs. Norfolk’s Pressure Defense

If Howard wants to win, they must limit turnovers. Norfolk forces nearly 22 turnovers per game, and in their two regular-season meetings, Howard struggled to handle the pressure?.

“We have to be smarter with the ball,” Grace said. “They thrive off our mistakes. If we can play our game, we can win.”?

For Norfolk State, the formula is simple: high-pressure defense and rebounding dominance. They are one of the top defensive teams in the country and rarely give up second-chance points.

“We don’t take possessions off,” Norfolk head coach Larry Vickers said. “We’ve built our program on defense, and we’re not going to change that now.”?

A Historic MEAC Showdown

This game is about more than just a title—it’s about legacy.

For Norfolk State, a victory would make them three-time MEAC champions, solidifying their dynasty.

For Howard, this is a chance to prove they can win on the big stage and avoid another heartbreaking finish.

“We’ve been here before. Now, we need to finish,” Howell said?.

A five-time finalist vs. a team chasing a three-peat.

Two HBCU rivals. One MEAC championship on the line.

Who will come out on top?