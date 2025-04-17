FAMU holds off UAPB for SWAC Golf Championship

The Florida A&M Golf team, the reigning HBCU national champions, won the school’s first-ever SWAC Championship by holding off Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the final round of the 2025 SWAC Golf Tournament. In the end FAMU would win by six strokes, this after holding a 14-stroke lead going in to the first round.

It was not a matter of the Rattlers backing up to the Golden Lions, but rather a charge of epic proportions by UAPB. The best two rounds of the first two days of the tournament were all held by the Rattlers. With two rounds of 6-over-par, the Rattlers entered the final round at 12-over-par.

UAPB has two rounds for the tournament not representative of their play in the tournament over the last two years. The Golden Lions opened the tournament with a round og 11-over-par. They would follow that up with a round of 11-over-par. Going into the final round, UAPB was sitting at 26-over-par, while the Rattlers were 14 strokes ahead, sitting at 12-over-par.

FAMU saves its best for last

FAMU would actually shoot their best round of the tournament on the final day with an aggregate score of 4-over-par. The Rattlers would conclude the day at 16-over-par. UAPB would come as close as teo strokes in the final round as they assaulted the front nine. The final four holes would be the final judge of the course as the 18th hole, par-5, would swallow up scorecards, leaving room for the Rattlers to take home the 2025 SWAC crown.

FAMU Golf Coach Mike Rice

With the victory, FAMU becomes the first Division-I school to win both a MEAC and SWAC golf championship. Head coach Mike Rice coached the Rattlers in both championships. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and led the Rattlers to the national championship as a player and medalist while playing for the Rattlers.

The Rattlers will head to Kohler, WI at the iconic Whistling Straits Golf Club to defend their PGA Works HBCU National Championship title. Last year they won the title in Jacksonville at the TPC Sawgrass on the stadium course. The PGA Works Collegiate Championship is scheduled for May 5-7.

HBCU Teams scheduled to compete in the PGA Works Collegiate Championship:

Alabama A&M University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas Southern University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff