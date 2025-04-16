Shedeur Sanders clarifies Jackson State, Colorado history comments

Shedeur Sanders is on the cusp of his pro career, but he wanted to make sure he cleared the air about something he said regarding his college career. The quarterback recently spoke on his 2 Legendary Podcast to clear up something he said a few weeks back that got misconstrued by some.

“When I was saying Colorado and Jackson State don’t have winning history — I was referring to in the last couple of years. I wasn’t saying to the history of the whole program — never won,” Sanders said. “I would never try to intend on being said that way. I could have said that cleaner and more precise. But that’s one thing I want to emphasize.”

Sanders led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022 before heading to Colorado who he took to a bowl game in his second season with the program. He was recently asked about the likelihood of being drafted by a bad franchise and he mentioned how both schools hadn’t had much success prior to his arrival with his father Deion Sanders.



“I wasn’t saying the history of the organization never had it. What I was meaning was the last recent years,” Sanders said.

“Before we got there and the last couple of years it wasn’t — the product wasn’t there. And the production wasn’t there.”

Many people mentioned the fact that Colorado had won a national championship before and that Jackson State had won several HBCU national titles and put more than 100 players in the NFL, including four Football Hall of Famers. Sanders attempted to make it clear that he wasn’t negating those players and their accomplishments.

T”hat was one thing I wanted to clear up because it wasn’t like I was trying to disrespect what the past players and the legends of each university did, and the teams that worked hard to and was able to establish that program in the past. But I was saying like in recent years,” Sanders said.



Many people had already inferred that was the case — but again — Shedeur Sanders wanted to make it abundantly clear.



“I have to take self-accountability with that,” Sanders said. “Then I’ve got to be more clear and decisive on exactly the words that I’m saying.”

