Shedeur Sanders says Jackson State prepared him for NFL rebuild

Later this month, former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will hear his name called at the NFL Draft.



The Colorado football star was asked recently how he felt about going to a losing NFL franchise. And he was candid as usual.

“I don’t think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there,” Sanders told the media. “It’s just another day in the office, another year in the office for me. It’s the same thing over and over and that’s what I enjoy about it. Because I understand how to approach different situations and what to do different.”

While anyone who knows anything about HBCU football in particular and college football in general knows that Jackson State’s program DOES have a long-term winning history, it’s recent history prior his arrival with his father Deion Sanders wasn’t very good. JSU had a 15-19 record in the four seasons prior to Shedeur Sanders becoming its star quarterback. Sanders took over the team as starting quarterback upon arrival and led JSU to a 23-3 record with back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022.

Shedeur Sanders led Jackson State to wins in 22 of his 25 games in two seasons. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Sanders, of course, then left Jackson State to join his father at Colorado. He turned around another proud college program that had an even worse record over its preceding four seasons, going 15-33 before Sanders showed up. Colorado went 13-12 as Shedeur Sanders played even better at the highest level of college football than he had at an HBCU.



Records aside, Sanders’ focus is getting prepared for his professional career as he looks to be one of the top players taken in the NFL Draft.



“I’m just thankful for the opportunity and whoever drafts me — whatever pick — it truly don’t matter to me. Because I know in myself who I am and I know what I bring to the table,” Sanders said. “So whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me.”