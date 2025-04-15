WNBA draft snub about height? Or HBCU?

Despite a decorated college career and undeniable talent, Norfolk State’s Diamond Johnson did not hear her name called in the 2025 WNBA Draft — a decision that sparked frustration among HBCU supporters and basketball fans nationwide.



Johnson’s omission highlights a lingering tension in women’s basketball: how much do factors like height and institutional affiliation impact draft stock?

Chasity Melvin, a former NC State star and WNBA All-Star, summed up the sentiment succinctly: “Diamond Johnson is the most notable that didn’t get drafted to me — and let’s be real, it’s because of her size and the last college she played for.”

At 5’5”, Johnson is one of the smallest players in the draft pool. While her height didn’t stop her from averaging 20+ points per game at Norfolk State and previously starring at NC State, there’s little doubt that WNBA scouts place a premium on size — particularly at the guard position.

Diamond Johnson was a standout for two seasons at Norfolk State after playing at NC State.

Still, her final stop at an HBCU may have hurt her draft chances just as much. Despite dominating the MEAC and earning national media attention, playing at Norfolk State and helping it win 30 games and knock off two SEC teams still wasn’t enough to help her get selected.

“She’s right there with Amoore,” Melvin added, referring to Virginia Tech standout Georgia Amoore, who was selected in the second round. The comparison is fair. Both are undersized, but Johnson is more experienced, more dynamic with the ball, and equally capable of creating her own shot.



Ultimately, Johnson’s snub was a frustrating mix of bias — somewhat based on stature and almost definitely on attending an HBCU. But her talent is undeniable. Whether through a training camp invite or overseas dominance, don’t be surprised if Diamond Johnson forces her way into the WNBA the hard way.