NCAT wins back to back National Cheer Titles

North Carolina A&T State University’s cheerleading team made history at the 2024 NCA & NDA College National Championship, securing their first-ever national title in the Intermediate Small Coed Division I. In 2025 NCAT made history again when the North Carolina HBCU won back to back national titles.

NCAT again claimed first place in the Intermediate Small Coed Division I category at the 2025 NCA & NDA College Nationals, earning an impressive event score of 95.0093. The Aggies delivered a clean routine with no deductions, pushing them ahead of Stephen F. Austin State University, which finished second with a 94.3611.

Sacramento State rounded out the top three with a score of 93.9097, despite a 0.5 deduction. The University of Central Arkansas and the College of Charleston followed closely, posting final scores of 91.919 and 91.8912, respectively.

The win marks a significant achievement for NC A&T, whose raw score of 86.1 was converted into a top-tier performance with flawless execution. Their championship performance highlights the strength and discipline of the program, solidifying the Aggies as a national powerhouse in collegiate cheer. This victory continues to elevate NC A&T’s presence in the cheerleading world.

The NCA & NDA College Nationals is the premier collegiate cheerleading and dance championship in the United States. Held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida, the event brings together hundreds of college teams from across the country to compete for national titles in various divisions. Competitions take place at iconic venues like the Ocean Center and the Daytona Beach Bandshell, where teams showcase their skills in stunts, tumbling, choreography, and synchronization. Organized by the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA), the championship is a highlight of the collegiate spirit season, celebrating athleticism, creativity, and school pride.?