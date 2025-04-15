HBCU pitcher tosses a no-hitter

In a standout performance for HBCU softball, Howard University’s graduate transfer pitcher, Ameenah Ballenger, delivered a no-hitter, leading the Bison to a commanding 9-0 victory over Coppin State in MEAC play.

Ballenger, hailing from Lansdowne, Pa., struck out six batters over five innings, marking her third complete game of the season. This achievement is particularly notable, as it stands as one of only three no-hitters recorded in MEAC softball since 2023, highlighting the rarity of such feats in the conference.

The Bison’s offense provided robust support, with graduate student Bri Martinez initiating the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning. Contributions from junior Zafirah Doss and freshman Lauryn Jones extended the lead, while Ballenger herself added an RBI single in the third. Senior Alyssa Vasquez capped the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth.

With this victory, Howard improved to 20-17 overall and 14-1 in MEAC play, maintaining their position atop the conference standings. Norfolk State follows in second place at 11-4, and Morgan State holds third with a 9-6 record.

Looking ahead, Howard is set to host Morgan State for a pivotal three-game series in Washington, D.C., beginning April 18. This matchup carries significant implications for the MEAC standings, as the Bison aim to secure their first conference title since 2022.

Ballenger’s exceptional performance not only underscores her individual prowess but also reinforces Howard’s status as a formidable force in HBCU softball.