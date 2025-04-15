HBCU basketball star headed to ODU

Ketron Shaw, one of the most talented players in HBCU basketball, is headed to Old Dominion University.



The former Winston-Salem State and Maryland Eastern Shore guard announced his commitment to ODU.

Ketron “KC” Shaw, a Charlotte, NC native, emerged as a standout figure in HBCU basketball, showcasing a remarkable journey from Division II to Division I prominence. Lightly recruited as a senior at Mooresville High School, Shaw didn’t have any Division I offers before graduating in 2022. Beginning his collegiate career at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Shaw contributed to the Rams’ 2023 CIAA Championship as a freshman starter. In his sophomore year, he elevated his performance, averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, solidifying his role as a key player.

Ketron Shaw showed lots of promise in his first two seasons at WSSU. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

In 2024, following head coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s move to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), Shaw transferred to the Division I HBCU program, bringing along his younger brother, Kyrell. At UMES, Shaw quickly adapted, leading the team with averages of 18 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. His scoring prowess was evident as he surpassed 20 points in half of his 28 appearances, including a career-high 30-point game against — Old Dominion.

KC Shaw takes a shot at the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

His outstanding performance earned him third-team All-MEAC honors, but he was a highly sought after player in the NCAA transfer portal.



Now, just months after having a breakout game against ODU, he’s now going to be playing there.