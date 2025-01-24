WSSU women’s basketball coach retiring

Courtesy: WSSU Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) head women’s basketball coach L’Tona Lamonte has announced she will be retiring at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Lamonte has been with the Rams for eight seasons after being named the program’s 11th head coach.

“As we celebrate the career of coach L’Tona Lamonte , we honor not only her contributions to Winston-Salem State University we honor her unwavering dedication to our student-athletes and her legacy as a proud daughter of Winston-Salem and a dedicated Ram,” said Director of Athletics, Etienne Thomas . “From her days as a student-athlete to her tenure as head coach, she has embodied the values of our program—excellence, resilience, and a deep commitment to our student-athletes. Coach Lamonte’s impact on WSSU women’s basketball and the broader community will be felt for generations. Coach Lamonte’s commitment to excellence, has left an indelible mark on our program and the lives of countless Rams. Her leadership will inspire generations to come. We wish her all the best in this well-earned retirement from coaching basketball and thank her for everything she has done for WSSU Athletics thus far and our community.”

Under Lamonte’s leadership, the Lady Rams have gone 98-113 and have seen much success on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. She coached WSSU’s only Female Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Female Athlete of the Year, Amaya Tucker , who was also the CIAA Rookie of the Year and has had two 1,000-point scorers ( Melody Prichard and Amaya Tucker ). She coached 8 All-Conference Players, 1 All-Region, 4 All-Freshman, and 3 Academic All-District players.

L’Tona Lamonte (center) poses with former WSSU head coach Cleo Hill Jr. and WSSU alumnus Stephen A. Smith. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

In the classroom, Lamonte has a 90% graduation rate. She also spearheaded Education Day for WSSU Athletics starting a reading program with three local schools in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District to help with the reading curriculum. The children had to read so many pages during the Christmas holiday and the prize was attending a WSSU basketball game.

Lamonte has served as the Vice President for the CIAA Women’s Basketball Association, served on the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC), was a two-time NCAA Regional Representative, was a Top-25 voter, participated in NCAA Diversity discussions and spoke on two NCAA panels.

“I’m really thrilled and excited for the opportunity I had to come back to my alma mater and the city that I grew up in,” said Lamonte. “I’ve learned and grown and met some amazing people and have been around so many amazing people that have helped to guide my footsteps into my next direction which is administration.” “I’ll never forget the memories that I have or the players that have come in and brought into the system. We may not have won the award just yet, but there is still time for us to do some amazing things this season”.

We will begin a national search following the conclusion of the season.

