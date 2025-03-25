HBCU star, talented brother hit portal

Ketron Shaw and his brother Kyrell Shaw are leaving their HBCU and hitting the transfer portal.



The Maryland Eastern Shore duo spent one season in Princess Anne, MD. Ketron, a junior, averaged 18 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first Division I season after transferring from Winston-Salem State.



Ketron Shaw followed head coach Cleo Hill from Winston-Salem to Maryland Eastern Shore after two successful seasons at the Division II HBCU. Shaw was a part of a CIAA championship team as a freshman starter and was the team’s third-leading scorer as a sophomore at just under 11 points per game.

A freshman Ketron Shaw battles for a loose ball against Robert Osborne in the CIAA Tournament semifinals. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Kyrell Shaw originally committed to Winston-Salem State last winter, but flipped his commitment to Maryland Eastern Shore when his brother transferred there.

After scoring 20 points just once in his first two seasons, Ketron Shaw hit that mark in six of his first seven games at the Division I level, including a 30-point performance against Old Dominion. He scored 20 or more points in half of his 28 appearances in the season while shooting 45 percent from the field and was named third-team All-MEAC after the season. He led the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Maryland Eastern Shore guard Kyrell Shaw goes up for a layup against North Carolina Central. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Kyrell Shaw, a 6’4 guard, averaged 6.7 points per game during his freshman campaign. He scored in double figures seven times, including a 31-point performance against Galladuet.

Also hitting the portal from the HBCU is Jalen Ware. Ware averaged 3.3 points and four rebounds per game for UMES (6-25).