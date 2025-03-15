Norfolk State women claim third-straight MEAC title

Norfolk State continues to show why it is one of the top teams in HBCU basketball. The Spartans won their third straight MEAC championship with a 68-56 victory over Howard. This win also made history, as Norfolk State became the first HBCU women’s basketball team to reach a 30-win season. With this milestone, the Spartans remain the team to beat in the MEAC and now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

The MEAC championship game was close early, with Norfolk State leading 29-26 at halftime. Both teams had trouble scoring in the second quarter, but the Spartans found their rhythm in the third. Their defense held Howard to just six points, while Norfolk State scored 16, creating a comfortable lead. In the fourth quarter, the Spartans used their depth and experience to stay in control and finish strong.

Kierra Wheeler was a key player for Norfolk State, leading the team with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 blocks. She protected the paint and made it hard for Howard to score inside. Diamond Johnson also played an important role, adding 16 points, 3 steals, and 4 rebounds, helping both on offense and defense. Niya Fields kept the offense moving, finishing with 8 points and 7 assists.

The Spartans’ strong defense and efficient offense made the difference. They shot 59% in the second half, while Howard made just 34% of its shots. Norfolk State also controlled the tempo and made key plays when needed.

With a 30-win season and another MEAC title, Norfolk State has built one of the strongest programs in HBCU women’s basketball. Now, they will compete in the NCAA Tournament, looking to make an impact on the national stage. Their success this season has been impressive, but they are not finished yet. The Spartans are ready for their next challenge and hope to continue making history.