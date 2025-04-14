Baltimore Ravens invite HBCU star to local pro day

The standout defensive end Elijah Williams of Morgan State has received an invite to the Baltimore Ravens’ NFL Local Pro Day, giving him the chance to showcase his talents in front of scouts and coaches in the town he played in college.

Williams finished his Morgan State career with 31 sacks and 52 tackles for loss, both school records. His dominance on the defensive line earned him MEAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and recognition as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS football. He was also named a Stats Perform and AFCA All-American, capping off one of the most decorated careers in recent Morgan state football history.

The NFL Local Pro Day is an opportunity for regional prospects to work out at NFL facilities, often opening doors for players who didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine. For Williams, it’s a platform to prove he belongs in the league and to represent Morgan State and HBCUs on a bigger stage.

This isn’t the first time the Baltimore Ravens have extended opportunities to players from HBCUs. The franchise has a history of scouting talent from schools like Morgan State and Bowie State and recently hosted an HBCU career combine that brought students and athletes from across the region to their facility.

As the NFL Draft approaches, Elijah Williams is positioning himself as one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2025 class. His invite to the Baltimore Ravens’ local pro day is more than a workout—it’s a chance to continue the legacy of HBCU greatness in the NFL.