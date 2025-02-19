HBCU bands go viral in response to Travis Scott’s Coachella invite

Travis Scott’s latest single, “4×4,” has ignited a vibrant collaboration between the artist and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands. Both in the studio and on stage. The track prominently features a sample from Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands. Specifically their 2016 performance of Migos’ “Say Sum” during the Southern Heritage Classic. This sample underscores the rich musical heritage of HBCU bands and their influence on contemporary music.

The accompanying music video for “4×4” showcases Prairie View A&M University’s “Marching Storm.” Further highlighting the dynamic performances characteristic of HBCU bands. Their inclusion not only adds visual flair but also pays homage to the cultural significance these bands hold within their communities.

Coachella invite

Building on this collaboration, Travis Scott has extended an invitation to HBCU marching bands to join him on stage at the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2025. He expressed his desire to feature a band performing the horn arrangement from “4×4” live. Offering a platform to showcase their talent to a global audience. In a gesture of support, Scott also mentioned the possibility of assisting with a semester’s tuition for the selected band’s members, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by many students.

Courtesy of 8tofivee Instagram

The response from HBCU bands has been enthusiastic, with numerous groups submitting their renditions of “4×4” in hopes of being selected for the Coachella performance. Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have been abuzz with videos and messages from bands eager to collaborate with Scott. This initiative not only provides a unique performance opportunity but also shines a spotlight on the musical excellence and cultural importance of HBCU marching bands.

Travis Scott’s engagement with HBCU bands exemplifies a meaningful fusion of mainstream artistry and collegiate musical tradition. By incorporating their distinctive sound into his music and live performances, Scott celebrates and elevates the legacy of HBCU bands, offering them a prominent stage to share their artistry with the world.

Several HBCU marching bands have enthusiastically responded to Travis Scott’s invitation to perform “4×4” at Coachella. Sharing their submissions on Instagram. Notable entries include:

Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South

FAMU Marching100

SCSU Marching 101 Band

Texas Southern Ocean of Soul

Alcorn Sounds of Dynomite

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South recently shared their rendition of Travis Scott’s “4×4.” Which has garnered significant attention online, amassing over 2 million views on Instagram, prompting a simple but poignant response from Travis Scott, who stated , “Nah y’all went crazy” in the comment section of the video.

Courtesy of 8tofivee Instagram

These submissions underscore the rich musical heritage and talent within HBCU bands, aligning with Scott’s vision to blend mainstream music with collegiate band traditions.