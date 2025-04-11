Alabama State announces new women’s hoops coach

Alabama State University is ushering in a new era in women’s basketball with the hiring of Johnetta Hayes as the program’s new head coach. Dr. Jason Cable, ASU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, will formally introduce Coach Hayes during a press conference at the Hornet Stadium Lounge on Tuesday, April 15, at 1 p.m.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Johnetta Hayes to Hornet Nation,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “She is a proven leader with a championship pedigree, a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year, and someone who brings a relentless pursuit of excellence both on the court and in the lives of our student-athletes. With her at the helm, we believe Lady Hornets basketball is ready to soar to new heights. Let’s go, Hornet Nation!”

Hayes joins Alabama State following a season as an assistant coach at Rutgers University. She becomes just the third head coach in the history of the Lady Hornets basketball program, succeeding longtime coach Freda Freeman-Jackson, who retired in March after 27 remarkable seasons.

With over a decade of head coaching experience, Hayes has built a reputation for success and program-building. She spent six standout seasons leading Texas Southern University (2013–2019), compiling an 83-24 record in SWAC play and an overall mark of 115-74. During her tenure, TSU captured two SWAC regular-season titles, one SWAC Tournament title, and earned four postseason appearances — including trips to the NCAA Tournament, WNIT, and WBI.

“Today marks an exciting chapter for Alabama State women’s basketball,” said Dr. Cable. “Coach Hayes brings a vision and energy that aligns perfectly with our values and goals. Her dedication to player development and competitive excellence will take our program to new heights while fostering personal growth in our student-athletes.”

“I’m truly honored and grateful to President Ross, Dr. Cable, and Dr. Lavalais for this opportunity,” Hayes said. “Alabama State stands for more than just athletic success — it’s a place that values family, faith, and a championship mindset. I’m excited to join a culture built on these principles and can’t wait to get to work. Now is the time for us to unite as one — SWARMAS1 — and build something special together.”

Hayes most recently served as head coach at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), where she led the Retrievers to a historic turnaround. In 2022-23, her team posted an 11-win improvement, one of the largest turnarounds nationally, and went 10-6 in America East play — the second-best conference record in program history. UMBC advanced to the America East Semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Under Hayes’ leadership at UMBC, Kiara Bell earned America East Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors, making both the All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team. KK White and Ashia McCalla also received All-Conference recognition, with McCalla named to the Academic All-District Team. The team’s academic performance was equally impressive, achieving a 3.32 GPA in Fall 2022, with several players earning 4.0 GPAs and Dean’s List honors.

Prior to her time at UMBC and Texas Southern, Hayes served on the coaching staff at UNC Wilmington under legendary coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, helping the Seahawks to consecutive 20-win seasons and WNIT appearances. She also held assistant coaching roles at North Texas and Prairie View A&M and was head coach at Wiley College from 2006–2008.

A Houston native, Hayes was a standout player at Rice University from 2000–2004. She earned First Team All-WAC honors in 2003 and led the team in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots, and field goal percentage. She ranks third in program history with 142 career blocks and was 16th nationally in blocks per game during the 2002–03 season.

Hayes holds a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Rice and a Master of Education from Prairie View A&M. She is the proud mother of two daughters, Khloe Perry and Zoie Perry.