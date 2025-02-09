HBCU history: Morgan Price breaks gymnastics barrier

Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price has been a history maker since she stepped on campus at her HBCU, and she made more history on Saturday night.

The junior gymnast scored a perfect 10 in the uneven bars — making her the first gymnast from an HBCU to record a perfect score.

The meet took place in Philadelphia at Temple University.

Morgan Price, born in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 2005, began her gymnastics journey at the age of two. She trained at Texas Dreams Gymnastics and was a standout at Coppell High School in Texas. Initially committing to the University of Arkansas, Price made a pivotal decision in 2022 to join Fisk University, contributing to the establishment of the first-ever gymnastics program at a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

In her freshman year, Price’s exceptional talent was evident. She secured First-Team All-American honors at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships, placing third in the floor exercise and finishing in the top ten in the all-around category.

The following year, Price made history by becoming the first gymnast from an HBCU to win a national title. She clinched the all-around championship at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships with a score of 39.225.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Price has embraced her role as an ambassador for Fisk University and HBCU gymnastics. She has been featured in national media, including an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, where she discussed her commitment to representing and uplifting HBCUs in collegiate gymnastics.

Saturday’s history-making performance was the latest, but it is unlikely to be her last.