CIAA Coach of the Year resigns her post

Virginia State University announced Wednesday that Head Women’s Basketball Coach Nadine Domond is stepping down from her position to pursue new professional opportunities, bringing an impactful three-year chapter with the Trojans in the CIAA to a close.

Since taking over the program in 2022, Coach Domond compiled a strong 58-28 overall record, including a 35-14 mark in CIAA play and a dominant 5-1 record against longtime rival Virginia Union. Under her leadership, VSU became a consistent force in the conference, making two CIAA Tournament Semifinal appearances (2023, 2024), a run to the CIAA Finals in 2025, and securing an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2018.

Her first season laid the groundwork, as the Trojans finished 12-16 overall and advanced to the CIAA quarterfinals with an even 8-8 conference record. The program’s resurgence gained full steam in 2023–24, when VSU posted a 23-win season, broke into the top 10 of the WBCA Coaches Poll, and made a return trip to the CIAA semifinals.

CIAA Division Title

This past season, the Trojans matched their 23-win mark, captured the CIAA Northern Division title, and earned their long-awaited NCAA Tournament bid—marking the first time since 2016–18 that the program achieved back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Coach Domond’s impact extended far beyond the win column. Eight Trojans earned All-CIAA honors during her tenure. In 2025, she was named CIAA Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year and was featured on the Coaching Excellence Honor Roll. Carmen Kweti was recognized as the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, while standout Amesha Miller received the NCAA’s 50th Anniversary Scholarship a season earlier.

Domond also placed a strong emphasis on academics. She coached three Academic All-District selections and mentored both Carmen Kweti and Anii Harris to become Academic All-American finalists, as recognized by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Most recently, Coach Domond was selected to coach in the inaugural HBCU Women’s All-Star Game, held April 6 in San Antonio, Texas.

Statement from Tiffani-Dawn B. Sykes, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics:

“We are deeply grateful for the leadership Coach Domond brought to our women’s basketball program. Her influence has been felt not only in the wins she helped produce, but in the personal and academic growth of our student-athletes. She leaves behind a legacy of competitive excellence and mentorship.

The search for our next head coach is underway. We are determined to find a leader who will build on our recent momentum and elevate the program to national prominence. With the support of our administration, alumni, and boosters, we remain fully committed to pushing the Trojans to new heights.”

As VSU begins the next chapter, the impact of Coach Domond’s leadership will remain an enduring part of the program’s foundation.