HBCU parts ways with Coach of the Year

Luke D’Alessio, who finished the season 23-9 and won a NCAA Tournament game, has mutually parted ways with Fayetteville State University as its men’s basketball coach. D’Alessio, who was named the CIAA and HBCU Division II Coach of the Year, took over as the 18th head coach of the Fayetteville State men’s basketball team in 2019.

Over his five-season run, he amassed a remarkable 103-52 record at FSU—a 66.5% win rate—and holds a career collegiate coaching record of 302-148 spanning over 15 years.

“We are deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment Coach D’Alessio brought to our men’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. “His accomplishments speak volumes, and his impact has extended well beyond the court. He’s helped elevate the entire Fayetteville State community.”

Under D’Alessio’s guidance, the Broncos reached the CIAA Championship game three times and captured the program’s first conference title in nearly five decades. Fayetteville State also earned two NCAA Regional tournament bids, including a historic run to the semifinal round. Along the way, six players garnered All-CIAA recognition, one was named CIAA Tournament MVP, and the team protected home court with an impressive 53-11 record at Capel Arena.

CIAA Championship Winner

In his first season, D’Alessio led the Broncos to a 24-8 record and came within one point of a CIAA Championship, falling 63-62 in the final.

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the following season, Fayetteville State returned stronger than ever. In 2022, the Broncos claimed the CIAA Championship in Baltimore with a thrilling 65-62 win over Virginia Union—earning their first NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament appearance since 1993.

FSU returned to the semifinals in 2023 and again reached the championship game in 2024, narrowly losing 54-51 to Lincoln (PA).

In what would be his final season, D’Alessio led the Broncos to another NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament berth, where they advanced to the semifinals. He also served as an assistant coach for the HBCU All-Stars’ Bob Love team, which went on to win the event.

Though the chapter has closed on D’Alessio’s time at Fayetteville State, his legacy is cemented—one defined by resilience, achievement, and a winning culture.