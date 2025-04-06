Former HBCU hoops player nets 750k NIL deal

Duncan Powell the former HBCU basketball player at North Carolina A&T is adding another stop on his hoops journey. Powell is leaving Georgia Tech for Georgetown University, and it’s reported that his NIL signing is valued at $750,000. The news was first reported by Rob Reinhart.

A former top-100 recruit from DeSoto High School in Texas, Powell initially committed to Arkansas before enrolling at NCAT, becoming the highest-rated prospect in the history of the Greensboro, North Carolina, HBCU.

Powell redshirted his first year (2021-22) due to injury and debuted in the 2022-23 season. He played 30 games, averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie Team. Notably, he recorded double-doubles against Hampton and Towson and scored a season-high 20 points against College of Charleston. ?

Seeking new opportunities, Powell transferred to Sacramento State for the 2023-24 season. There, he led the Hornets with 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, starting 23 of 29 games. His performance included the program’s second Division I-era triple-double with 13 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists against Bethesda. ?

In June 2024, Powell joined Georgia Tech, bringing two years of eligibility to the Yellow Jackets. During the 2024-25 season, he made significant contributions, including a career-high 26 points and six three-pointers in a victory over Pittsburgh on February 25, 2025. Throughout the season, Powell maintained averages of 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to compete at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) level.

Reinhart reports that the $750K NIL signing is roughly 30 percent of the Hoyas’ NIL funds.