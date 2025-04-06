HBCU star Diamond Johnson wins All-Star MVP

Diamond Johnson has shown all season that she’s not just the best player in HBCU basketball — she’s one of the best in college basketball.



The former Norfolk State guard put on a show in the second half of the Women’s College All-Star Game, leading Team Miller to a 71-59 win against Team Lieberman at Hillsborough Community College on Saturday afternoon.

Airing live on ESPN2, Johnson dropped a game high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding four rebounds and two steals to her totals to win the game’s MVP award.

Courtesy of Diamond Johnson’s Instagram

Johnson scored her first four points of the game early on in the second quarter, highlighted by a fastbreak layup to give Team Miller a 24-23 lead. She put the team on her back midway through the second half, scoring back-to-back baskets that included a steal and layup.

The HBCU guard shined in the fourth quarter, scoring five straight points highlighted by an and-one layup with 8:47 left in the game.

Johnson kept the scoring spree going, knocking one in from way behind the 3-point line to give Team Miller a 66-56 lead.

Johnson followed it up by draining the game-winning 3-pointer from the right side of the arc, allowing team Miller to pick up a 71-59 win.

The former NC State star finished her career in historic fashion at the HBCU, winning back-to-back MEAC titles and winning conference player of the year honors at Norfolk State.

