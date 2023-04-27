NC A&T transfer Duncan Powell announces destination

By

Former four star prospect Duncan Powell won’t be returning to NC A&T.



Powell has committed to Sacramento State. He posted a photo announcing his commitment on Thursday afternoon.

The 6’8 forward averaged eight points per game during the 2022-2023 season — his first basketball season since his junior year at DeSoto HS in 2019-2020. Knee injuries kept him out of his senior season of high school and he made just one brief appearance as a freshman at NC A&T, recording one foul.



Sacramento State head coach David Patrick was an assistant at Arkansas, where Duncan Powell committed prior to choosing North Carolina A&T in late 2020.

Powell eased his way back in, scoring double-figures for the first time in his 12th game. He scored double figures nine times, including a 20-point performance against College of Charleston.

Duncan Powell made his commitment to North Carolina A&T in the fall of 2020, entering as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He was ranked a four-star by ESPN and made it known he was excited about playing at an HBCU.

“I’m just ready to get there and dominate. That’s as simple as it gets.”



Powell played this season under interim head coach Phillip Shumpert, but was recruited by former A&T coach Will Jones whose tenure ended abruptly last summer. Powell entered the transfer portal following the season.

