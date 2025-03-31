Big Ten program lands HBCU star

One of the bright spots for HBCU Tennessee State’s resurgence has found a new home at a Big Ten program.



Sanders Ellis, a talented linebacker, has committed to Purdue. He posted a photo with his commitment to the Big Ten program Monday.

The Nashville native, emerged as a defensive force in his freshman year at Tennessee State University. He registered 86 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss (including 2.5 sacks), while also recovering three fumbles and breaking up two passes. He was also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in FCS football.



Ellis hit the portal last month following the departure of Eddie George as the head coach at the HBCU for a job at Bowling Green. He was one of several players to leave the program following his departure, including George’s son Eriq.

Eddie George, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL standout, served as TSU’s head coach for four seasons. Under his leadership, the HBCU clinched a share of the OVC-Big South Conference championship in 2024 and made an appearance in the NCAA Division I Football Championship. George’s contributions were acknowledged as he was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and was the runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.



George’s decision to transition to Bowling Green was influenced by multiple factors, including financial challenges at Tennessee State University and his aspirations for long-term coaching at a higher level. He expressed mixed emotions about leaving the HBCU community, acknowledging the systemic underfunding at TSU and other public, land-grant HBCUs.

“Not everything was great, and that’s ok,” said Eddie George to the Tennessean. “It allowed me to grow and be a part of my sport again and it really challenged me as a man through and through. My love for this school, this institution, extends beyond what you could ever imagine for affording me this opportunity.



While George is headed to the G5 school, his former star will be taking his talents to the Big Ten.