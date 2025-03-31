Ex-HBCU hooper plays Chess with NBA Draft, transfer portal entry

Former HBCU hoops star Duncan Powell just wrapped up a career season in the ACC and has entered both the NBA Draft and the NCAA transfer portal simultaneously. In a move that may be more Chess than Checkers. Powell’s entries into both the draft and the portal utilize a unique position of leverage available for NCAA basketball players. One where NIL money via the transfer portal might outweigh an NBA rookie contract or two-way deal. This leaves players like Powell with more options than ever when it comes to making the leap to the next level.

As a top-100 recruit from DeSoto, Texas. Powell made headlines by committing to North Carolina A&T, becoming the highest-ranked American-born player to sign with an HBCU. His freshman year (2021-22) was marred by injuries, leading to a redshirt season. Returning in 2022-23, Powell earned a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie team. He averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his first season back on the court in over two years. ?

Mid-Major

During his tenure at North Carolina A&T, Powell starred in the HBCU Gameday Original Documentary “Mid-Major.” A collaboration with Duncan’s NIL agency, TLS Sports. Mid-Major gave an in-depth look at his time with the Aggies and showed fans his passions for dogs, music, and HBCU basketball.?

Powell played his only season at NC A&T without the coach who recruited him to the East Greensboro HBCU. Then-head coach Will Jones was let go a month before his freshman season was scheduled to begin. Powell transferred to Sacramento State for the 2023-24 season. As a redshirt Sophomore, he started 23 of 29 games, leading the Hornets with 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

In June 2024, Powell committed to Georgia Tech, taking his talents to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Throughout the 2024-25 season, he showcased the skillset that made him a top 100 player in his class. Powell averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Earning accolades like the Lute Olson National Player of the Week award along the way. Powell scored 20 or more points in five games. Including a standout performance against NCAA Tournament top seed Duke in the ACC Tournament. He tallied 24 points against the Blue Devils after a 24-point effort in a win against Virginia in the previous round.

Chess Move

In March 2025, Powell declared for the NBA Draft while simultaneously entering the transfer portal. Keeping all of his options open in an era of college basketball where anything can change at any given moment.

In today’s college basketball landscape, NIL deals have significantly altered the decision-making process for high-level transfers like Duncan Powell. Top-tier players in the transfer portal can command substantial NIL compensation, often rivaling or even exceeding the earnings of an NBA rookie deal or a two-way contract. A late second-round NBA draft pick or an undrafted player on a two-way contract may earn between $500,000 and $600,000 annually. Some high-profile college transfers have secured NIL packages worth over seven figures.

Under NCAA regulations, college basketball players can declare for the NBA Draft and participate in pre-draft activities to assess their professional prospects. If they do not sign with an agent or maintain their amateur status. They have the option to withdraw from the draft and return to college basketball, provided they adhere to the NCAA’s withdrawal deadlines. This process allows players like Duncan Powell to explore professional opportunities while retaining the possibility of continuing their collegiate careers.?

For Powell, staying in college another year could allow him to maximize his earnings while further developing his skills and improving his draft stock. With the increasing financial opportunities in college basketball, many players now view the transfer portal as a strategic alternative to entering the NBA prematurely. Ensuring they are in the best position—both financially and developmentally—when they make the leap to the professional ranks.

Powell’s journey from HBCU to ACC reflects the evolving landscape of college basketball. Highlighting the trend of HBCU programs nurturing top-tier talent and creating dynamic pathways for student-athletes to navigate their professional aspirations.