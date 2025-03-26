Michael Vick era underway with first HBCU spring practice

The Michael Vick era of Norfolk State football is off and running. The Spartans completed their first spring practice of 2025, marking an important milestone in Coach Vick’s HBCU football career on the sideline.

“It was great to be out here playing some football,” Vick said. “The players had a lot of energy; they were enthused. They were just ready to come out here and compete, and they did a real good job of that. We just have to keep getting better every day; that’s the message.” Attending the final stretch of the practice, media outlets received their first peak at some of the Spartans’ elite newcomers. Norfolk State bolstered its roster with 30 additions on National Signing Day, bringing in a healthy mix of prestigious transfers and local high school standouts.

Spartans speak



Offensive lineman Guan Price II, an offseason transfer from Hampton, said that his head coach has transitioned well as a leader. “Ultimately, he’s a football great,” Price said. “We have to respect him, but he’s made us feel like we’re family. He’s very welcoming, and he always takes time to talk to us.”

Linebacker Khalib Gilmore emphasized the Spartans’ step-by-step approach to building an HBCU football foundation. “It’s one day at a time for us,” Gilmore said. “We’re looking at it as quarters: we just finished our first quarter, spring training, getting into shape. Now we’re going into our second quarter. We’re not looking at anything ahead of this quarter.”



USF transfer quarterback Israel Carter felt right at home in his first spring practice with his new team. The California native poured in praise for his head coach, learning from one of the best athletes to ever play the position. “It’s everything a young quarterback wishes for,” Carter said. “I’m following his path; he led the way for us. All I’m trying to do is build off what he did and implement my game into that.



Michael Vick and the Spartans will hold 14 official practices leading up to the highly anticipated spring game, slated for Saturday, Apr. 19. Fans can purchase tickets to the event here or in-person at the NSU Ticket Office.