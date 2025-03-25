HBCU alum wins another world championship

Former Livingstone sprinter Quanera Hayes has added another world championship to her resume. The former HBCU standout at Livingstone College won a world championship in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25.

The event began as a competitive race but quickly turned into a showcase of dominance by the United States. The American quartet of Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear, Rosey Effiong, and Alexis Holmes stormed to victory, securing the final gold medal of the championships with a commanding time of 3:27.45 — nearly five seconds ahead of their closest competitors.

Poland, which briefly led after the opening leg, claimed the silver medal in 3:32.05, while Australia, competing in this event at the World Indoors for the first time since 1999, took bronze.

USA Takes Control After Early Challenge



Poland’s Justyna Swiety Ersetic, the most experienced member of her squad, gave her team an early lead with an impressive 52.18 split on the opening leg, narrowly edging out Hayes. However, Lear quickly erased that deficit, handing over to Effiong with the USA in control.

Effiong widened the gap before passing the baton to 400m silver medallist Alexis Holmes, a proven anchor leg specialist in major championships. Holmes delivered a strong 51.47 split to seal the victory for Team USA.

Podium Finishers and Host Nation’s Effort



Behind the dominant Americans, Poland held on for second place, while Australia’s impressive return to the event resulted in a well-deserved bronze. The home crowd cheered loudly as China fought valiantly to secure a fourth-place finish.

Holmes Reflects on Team Chemistry and Success



“We’ve been running with each other since college, so we definitely know each other well,” Holmes said after the race. “We don’t get to see each other much during the year, but every time we come together, the goal is to win. That’s the highlight of the week for sure — another medal for Team USA.”

With this emphatic performance, the United States capped off the championships on a high note, reinforcing their dominance on the global stage.

Quanera Hayes is an accomplished American sprinter specializing in the 400 meters. As an HBCU runner in the CIAA at Livingstone College she was a 12-time NCAA All-American and a four-time National Champion in the 200 and 400 meter dashes. She rose to international prominence by winning gold in the 4x400m relay at the 2017 World Championships and securing bronze in the individual 400m at the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

Hayes claimed the 400m title at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped Team USA secure gold in the 4x400m relay. Known for her consistency and strong finishes, Hayes has been a key contributor to the U.S. relay success on the world stage and remains a top competitor in her discipline, showcasing the talents that were developed at her HBCU.