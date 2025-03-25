HBCU programs could face same decision as Saint Francis

One week after dropping an NCAA Tournament game to an HBCU, Division I member Saint Francis announced it is dropping to Division III.

The decision was announced by the SFA BOT on Tuesday morning.



“This was not an easy nor a quick decision for the Board of Trustees,” stated Chairman and the Very Rev. Joseph Lehman, T.O.R., Ph.D. “The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game. For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community’s expectations.”

Just one week ago the Saint Francis men’s basketball team took on SWAC conference tournament champion Alabama State. The HBCU squad won 70-68 in a game that went down to the wire.

Saint Francis President and the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D.,

“The Board and I have been concerned about the student-athlete experience for many years. The geography of our conference is huge. Our students travel either to Chicago or to Boston or to points in between. That’s a lot of time not spent on campus, developing friendships or in the classroom. This change allows our students to be present on campus and lets their friends attend more of their home and away games. This decision is about creating and maintaining community and allowing our student-athletes to thrive in the classroom and their chosen sport.”



Saint Francis is currently a part of the North East Conference (NEC).



Many schools — both predominantly white institutions and HBCUs — are likely to be faced with similar choices over the coming months and years due to the the proliferation of money spent on athletes via NIL and other compensation by major colleges and universities.



Fifteen years ago Winston-Salem State University abandoned its Division I attempt and returned to the CIAA. Eight years ago Savannah State dropped down from Division I to return to the SIAC. Only time will tell of other HBCU programs will attempt to stay afloat at Division I or choose a Saint Francis-style resolution.