SWAC champion HC takes talents to Northeast Conference

CHICAGO – Chicago State University (CSU) is proud to announce the hiring of Landon Bussie as the new head coach of the Cougars men’s basketball program. Bussie, an accomplished leader with a strong record of success. Brings an HBCU championship pedigree and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the court.

“In our search for a head coach, we prioritized leadership, excellence, and a relentless drive to compete at the highest level. Coach Bussie embodies these qualities and more.,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll. “With his championship pedigree and ability to develop top-tier talent, we are confident that he will build a culture of success that our student-athletes, fans and the Chicago community can be proud of.”

HBCU champion

Bussie joins CSU following a standout tenure as the head coach at HBCU Alcorn State University, where he led the Braves to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular-season championships in 2022 and 2023. He was named SWAC Coach of the Year in both seasons, solidifying his reputation as one of the top coaching minds in college basketball. Under his leadership, Alcorn State consistently developed high-level talent, producing multiple All-Conference players and earning national recognition within HBCU basketball circles.

Before his time at Alcorn State, Bussie spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Prairie View A&M University. Helping guide the Panthers to multiple SWAC championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance. His coaching career also includes successful stops at Xavier University of Louisiana. Where he played a key role in the program’s sustained success.

“I am excited, grateful, and motivated to begin my journey at Chicago State University,” said Bussie. “It’s an honor to be part of this great institution and to work under Dr. Carroll. Cougar fans, get ready for a lot of winning—both on and off the court! I am fully committed to giving my all to Chicago State University and its student-athletes. Working tirelessly to build this program into championship form.

Bussie, a Baltimore, Maryland native, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Xavier University of Louisiana. His experience in player development, recruiting, and program building will be instrumental as he takes the reins at Chicago State.

Chicago State University looks forward to ushering in a new era of Cougars men’s basketball under Bussie’s leadership.