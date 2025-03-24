DeSean Jackson speaks after first open practice as HBCU HC

Delaware State University’s football program is getting a fresh start under new head coach DeSean Jackson. With new energy, accountability, and a determination to build something special, Jackson and the Hornets are ready to make their mark on HBCU football. Showing fans and players that he means business.

The practice was loud and intense, with coaches and players fully locked in. It was the kind of energy that Delaware State football hasn’t seen in a long time. Jackson, known for his electrifying playmaking ability during his NFL career, is now trying to transfer that to the Hornets’ football program.

Culture is changing

“I like the energy so far. You can see a lot of guys that are hungry for change, and the culture is changing,” Jackson said. “It’s just breaking old habits. A lot of guys are used to it being a certain way in past years. I don’t continue to try to talk about the past, but we have to address the elephant in the room. Guys are holding themselves accountable. They’re being asked to do things they’ve never done before.”

DeSean Jackson is fully embracing his new role in HBCU football, even if the transition from player to coach comes with challenges. He acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges is just getting used to everything involved in coaching.

“The biggest challenge I think for me is just getting acclimated with everything… Just not letting it be overwhelming.” Jackson seems determined to take things one step at a time, learning as he goes and keeping his passion for the game alive. “I wake up every day, and I love it, I enjoy it, I never thought being a player and playing all these years that I would be a head coach. But, you know, so far so good. I’m waking up rejuvenated and just giving back to these young men.”

The first open practice featured some explosive moments, particularly from HBCU transfer Kobe Boykin, out of Jackson State, and returning player Marqui Gillis. Boykin and Gillis both showed flashes of their potential. Jackson praised their efforts, saying, “Kobe Boykin showed up and showed out. Marqui Gillis is doing a great job. We’ve got talent here to work with.”

Speed and unpredictability

Jackson’s offensive philosophy, guided by offensive coordinator Nemo Washington, is built around speed and unpredictability. “He’s going to catch a lot of defenses off guard. I think we’ll score a lot of points; we’ll have a lot of yards. The biggest thing is keeping defenses off guard,” Jackson said.

One interesting twist during the practice was the fact that players were practicing without numbers on their jerseys. That made it difficult to identify players, but the energy and effort were unmistakable.

Earlier in the week, the Delaware State team also heard from motivational speaker Inky Johnson and NFL star Hugh Douglas before practice. Johnson is known for his powerful messages of perseverance and leadership. Hugh Douglas, a Central State University legend and former Philadelphia Eagle, brought his own words of encouragement to the team as a former HBCU player himself.

Jackson’s commitment to building a strong team culture is clear. He understands that discipline and passion must go hand in hand. “Allowing the players to be their self… You gotta manage them as well too because they’re young men. So, at times they get out of hand, but you like the passion.” His approach encourages players to be themselves while maintaining control and accountability.

While DeSean Jackson acknowledges there is still a lot of work to be done, he remains optimistic about the future. “Today was the first day we moved in the right direction. Every day you’re going to build, but I think today we really took a step. The offense made some big plays, but defensively, we still have work to do.”