DeSean Jackson plans to turn HBCU into champion, quickly

DeSean Jackson is determined to transform Delaware State University (DSU) into a dominant force in HBCU football. The former NFL Pro Bowler turned head coach has set his sights on elevating the Hornets from years of struggle to the pinnacle of HBCU excellence, with a MEAC championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance as his ultimate goals. Although DSU hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 or won the MEAC since 2007, Jackson believes change is not only possible but imminent.

“We ain’t waiting,” Jackson declared at his introduction. “We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

DeSean Jackson understands the importance of revitalizing DSU’s football program within the context of HBCU pride and culture. His vision includes not just winning games but making DSU football a symbol of excellence in the broader HBCU landscape. “This isn’t about rebuilding,” he said. “We don’t have time to play or waste. We’re doing it right now.”

The former wide receiver plans to leverage his NFL pedigree to attract top talent to DSU while emphasizing the values central to HBCUs—community, character, and academic success. “I can give you two things: exposure and publicity,” Jackson explained. “If you want to make it to the NFL, I know what it looks like. But it starts with the little things—academics, integrity, and buying into the system.”

Jackson’s aspirations go beyond the field. He sees DSU football as a unifying force for the campus and the Dover community, reflecting the heart of HBCU traditions. “Without the community, we can’t accomplish our goals,” he emphasized. “We need everyone to fill the stands, to bring energy. These young men need to feel that support when they’re out there.”

Jackson also sees his role as a continuation of the HBCU legacy—a responsibility he embraces fully. “This feels better than draft day,” he reflected. “It’s proof that if you believe in yourself and trust the process, anything is possible.”

To achieve his goals, Jackson has surrounded himself with a passionate and experienced coaching staff, including his lifelong friend Travis Clark. Together, they’re working to instill a culture of hard work and discipline. “The passion we’re bringing is real,” Jackson said. “The players are going to feel it, and the results will follow.”

Jackson’s challenge is formidable, but his commitment to elevating DSU and the HBCU community is unwavering. He sees the Hornets as a program capable of competing not just in the MEAC but on a national stage.

“Don’t wait too late to hop on this wave,” Jackson urged. “Because I promise you, it’s going to be real.”

