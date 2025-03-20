HBCU First Four winner runs out of magic after impressive first half

LEXINGTON, Ky. | Amarr Knox and TJ. Madlock scored in double figures, but Alabama State University fell short to top-seeded Auburn University at the NCAA Lexington Region at Rupp Arena. Knox scored 18 points with two steals, while Madlock scored 11 points with five rebounds to lead the HBCU in the NCAA Tournament.



THE FACTS

Score: #1 Auburn 83 | Alabama State 62

Records: Hornets (29-6) | Tigers (20-16)

City | Venue: Lexington, Kentucky | Rupp Arena

NCAA Tournament First-Round

Statistics 1 2 OT Total





HOW IT HAPPENED

Micah Octave canned a 3-pointer to stake the HBCU a 3-0 lead in the opening minute.

A TJ Madlock jump shot tied the game 5-5 at the 17:25 mark.

Mile Kelly made back-to-back 3-pointers to aid an AU 7-0 run and a 12-5 lead.

Auburn took a 28-15 lead on a Chaney Johnson basket in the lane with 7:38 left in the first half.

Alabama State went on an 11-1 run to cut the 29-27 with 3:59 left in the opening half.

CJ Hines had two 3-pointers, along with baskets from Madlock, Amarr Knox, and Ubong, during the run to cut AU’s lead to 28-24 with 5:24 to go in the first half.

Knox made a pair of layups to cut the deficit to 32-31 with under two minutes to go in the first half.

Auburn used a 9-0 run to build the lead to 41-31 at halftime.

The Tigers started the second half on a 6-0 run to build a 47-33 lead.

AU’s lead grew to 58-38 after a Kelly jump shot at 13:02.

The Tigers lead did not below 18 points the rest of the way.

TURNING POINT

Alabama State cut the Auburn lead to 34-31 at 1:27 before Auburn closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 41-31 halftime lead.

GAME NOTES

The Hornets made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011

It was the fifth appearance by the HBCU in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama State was 11-of-19 from the free throw line in the game.

The Hornets shot 41 percent in the first half and equaled Auburn in the paint, 14-14.

Knox led ASU with 18 points with two 3-pointers in the contest.

The Hornets had 28 points in the paint to Auburn’s 30.

ASU got 14 points from the bench.

Auburn held a 46-36 edge on the board, including 14 offensive boards.