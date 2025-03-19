HBCU baseball brawl leads to big suspensions, fines

An HBCU baseball game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M turned into a brawl.



The incident occurred on Saturday in Prairie View, TX. When all was said and done, nine players were suspended and each program was fined $25k by the SWAC.



It started when Prairie View A&M went up 7-6 on a walk-off double near second base. A social media video shows Davione Hull, a Jackson State left fielder, shoved a Prairie View A&M player. The two HBCU dugouts cleared and the brawl ensued. Jackson State outfielder/pitcher Arjun Huerta was show later in the video grabbing the bat of Trenton Bush, the player who hit the walk-off, and throwing it into the crowd.





Fans were asked not to leave the stands by the PA announcer:

“All fans on the field will be banned,” the announcer stated. “If you are a fan or a parent on the field, you will be banned. All players to the dugout.”



When the dust settled, a total of six Jackson State players and three from Prairie View A&M were suspended in addition to the HBCU programs themselves being fined.

The two teams finished the third game in the series on Sunday with Prairie View winning 9-5. PVAMU took the series 2-1 after JSU took the opener on Friday 12-0.