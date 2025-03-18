HBCU March Madness 2025: What To Know

HBCU basketball is going dancig during March Madness 2025, with multiple teams competing in the NCAA Tournament, WNIT, and WBIT. From Norfolk State’s men’s and women’s teams continuing their dominance to Alabama A&M’s return to the Big Dance and four HBCUs battling in the WNIT, this postseason is filled with opportunities.

Here are the top six things you need to know about HBCU teams during March Madness 2025.

1. Norfolk State men’s basketball is back in the NCAA tournament

Finished the season 24-10 (11-3 MEAC), winning the MEAC Tournament for the third time in five years.

Return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years and will face No. 1 Florida in the first round.

Have built a reputation as a consistent mid-major power, with a historic 2012 upset over Missouri as one of the biggest tournament shockers ever.

Key to the game: Limit turnovers, defend the three-point line, and win the rebounding battle.

Game is on March 21 on CBS.

2. Norfolk State women’s basketball earns its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance

Finished the season 30-4 (14-0 MEAC), going undefeated in conference play.

Picked up two major non-conference wins over Missouri and Auburn from the SEC, showing they can compete against Power Five programs.

Enter the tournament as a No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Maryland in the first round.

Key to the game: Force turnovers, control the tempo, and slow down Maryland’s transition offense.

Game is on March 22 on ESPN2.

3. Southern women’s basketball heads to the First Four

Won the SWAC Tournament and earned a spot in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Will play UC San Diego, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 UCLA in the first round.

Have relied on defense and rebounding to win key games this season.

Key to the game: Limit UCSD’s perimeter shooting, control the boards, and capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

First Four game takes place on March 20 on TruTV.

4. Alabama State men’s basketball returns to March Madness after 20 years

Won the SWAC Tournament, earning their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2005.

Finished the season 21-12 (12-4 SWAC), using a strong defensive presence and physical inside play to win key games.

Will face Saint Francis (PA) in the First Four, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 Auburn.

Key to the game: Control the paint, limit fouls, and execute in the half-court offense.

First Four game takes place on March 19 on TruTV.

5. Four HBCUs are competing in the WNIT

Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Howard, and Coppin State all earned WNIT bids.

Matchups: Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas – March 20 Texas Southern vs. Saint Mary’s – March 20 Howard vs. Siena – March 21 (Howard is hosting) Coppin State vs. Colgate – March 22

Key to success: Disciplined defense, ball control, and limit turnovers

6. North Carolina A&T earns a spot in the WBIT

Won the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) regular-season title, finishing 22-9 (14-4 CAA).

Earned a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) and will face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.

Led by senior guard Jordyn Dorsey, who is close to becoming the first player in program history with 400 career assists.

Key to the game: Limit turnovers, defend against three-point shooting, and control the tempo.

Game is on March 20 on ESPN+.

HBCU teams are making their presence felt in March Madness 2025, with multiple programs competing across the NCAA Tournament, WNIT, and WBIT. Norfolk State, Alabama State, Southern, Howard, and Texas Southern have all earned postseason opportunities, highlighting the continued growth of HBCU basketball. As these teams take the national stage, they have the chance to showcase their talent and competitiveness. Follow HBCU Gameday for the latest updates.