Norfolk State women to make fourth-straight MEAC title game

Norfolk State women’s basketball is on the verge of making history. After an undefeated MEAC season and a commanding win over Coppin State in the semifinals, the Spartans are preparing for the MEAC Championship with more than just a trophy in mind. They want to build a lasting legacy in HBCU basketball.

Focused on More Than Just a Win

After the semifinal victory, head coach Larry Vickers and his players spoke to the media. Instead of just talking about their next game, they reflected on what it means to be part of something bigger.

Kierra Wheeler made it clear that the team isn’t just focused on winning—they’re focused on building a winning culture.

“Honestly, it’s really about legacy,” Wheeler said. “We’ve done it two years in a row, but now it’s about continuing to build the winning culture at Norfolk State.”

She also emphasized that national recognition matters: “He brought up being invited to the WBIT, but that’s not our goal. We want more.”

Norfolk State’s Championship Pedigree

Norfolk State knows what it takes to win championships. Before their dominance in the MEAC, the Spartans won three straight CIAA titles from 1991 to 1993. That success helped shape the powerhouse they are today.

How Norfolk State Compares to Other Great MEAC Teams

Few teams have gone undefeated in MEAC play, and Norfolk State now stands among the best. Here’s how they compare to other legendary teams:

Team MEAC Record Overall Record MEAC Title Won? Postseason Appearance Norfolk State (2024) 16-0 TBD TBD TBD (WBIT/NCAA possible) Hampton (2013) 16-0 28-6 Yes NCAA (1st Round) Coppin State (2006) 18-0 22-9 Yes WNIT North Carolina A&T (2018) 16-0 23-9 No (Lost in MEAC Final) WNIT

Why Norfolk State’s Season Stands Out

Chasing a Three-Peat Norfolk State could win its third straight MEAC title, something only Hampton (2011-2014) has done recently. Beyond the MEAC: A National Presence The Spartans want to prove they belong on a bigger stage. A bid to the NCAA Tournament or WBIT would be a step toward national recognition. The Dynasty Mentality Even before the MEAC final, the team is thinking long-term. Wheeler summed it up:“The legacy is what’s important. Potentially going down as one of the best teams ever in the MEAC.”

Staying Focused on the Big Picture

Diamond Johnson talked about how the team has grown and stayed locked in throughout the season.

“It’s hard. Winning at any level is tough,” Johnson said. “This was our goal from the beginning. We were regular season champs, we went 14-0 at home, but now we have to finish the job.”

What is the WBIT?

If Norfolk State doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) could be an option.

What is it?

The WBIT is a national tournament, similar to the men’s NIT , that gives top teams a postseason chance if they don’t make the NCAA bracket.

Why does it matter?

A WBIT bid would allow Norfolk State to compete against top teams outside the MEAC, helping them gain more national exposure.

A Stepping Stone for HBCUs

A strong run in the WBIT would not only boost Norfolk State but also bring attention to HBCU women’s basketball as a whole.

Norfolk State’s Impact on HBCU Basketball

This season isn’t just about wins. Norfolk State is raising the standard for MEAC women’s basketball and pushing for national recognition.

Head Coach Larry Vickers stressed the importance of appreciating success and staying focused.

“When you win so many games in a row, you start to take it for granted,” Vickers said. “That’s my job—to remind them how special this is.”

National Recognition – Norfolk State is proving HBCU teams belong in bigger conversations.

– Norfolk State is proving HBCU teams belong in bigger conversations. Building a Legacy – The Spartans aren’t just chasing trophies; they’re shaping the future of Norfolk State basketball.

– The Spartans aren’t just chasing trophies; they’re shaping the future of Norfolk State basketball. Setting a New Standard – Winning another MEAC title would put them among the greatest teams in conference history.

One More Game to Make History

With the MEAC Championship game ahead, Norfolk State isn’t just playing for this season—they’re playing for their legacy. A win would solidify them as one of the best MEAC teams ever and could lead to an even bigger stage.

For the Spartans, this isn’t just about another title—it’s about cementing their place in HBCU basketball history.