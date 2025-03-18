Charlotte-based HBCU basketball invitational shifts to D2 focus

The Charlotte, NC-based Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) is making a major shift in 2025, transitioning to an exclusive Division II HBCU tournament. This change comes as Division I HBCUs gain increased postseason opportunities, particularly with the emergence of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and expanded participation in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).



The BCIC was originally launched to provide additional postseason opportunities for HBCU basketball programs at both the Division I and Division II levels. However, with more avenues now available for Division I schools, organizers are refocusing the event to highlight the depth and talent of Division II HBCU programs that often struggle for national recognition despite their high level of play.



“This decision ensures that Division II HBCU basketball gets the stage it deserves,” BCIC organizers said in a statement. “With more opportunities available for Division I schools, we felt it was time to make the BCIC a premier event for the CIAA and SIAC.”





This move solidifies the BCIC as a unique postseason showcase for teams that frequently dominate their conferences but may not get at-large bids to the NCAA Division II Tournament. While the CIAA and SIAC champions receive automatic bids, other top-tier teams are often left out of the postseason picture.

The tournament will be played in Charlotte at the Bojangles Coliseum. It will start off with Clark Atlanta (23-7) against Virginia Union (21-7) in the women’s bracket at 12 PM. The 2 PM game will featured Claflin (18-10) vs. Central State (17-14) in men’s competition. Thursday night action tips off with the Johnson C. Smith women (7-18) vs. rival Livingstone College (11-16). The nightcap will see JCSU (14-12) take on Virginia Union (15-15) on the men’s side.

With this new focus, the BCIC aims to elevate the profile of Division II HBCU basketball, giving student-athletes and fans a true postseason experience. As the tournament tips off in Charlotte, North Carolina, it will serve as a reminder that HBCU basketball excellence extends beyond Division I.