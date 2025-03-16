HBCU champion heads to first four matchup in NCAA Tournament

Alabama State University’s men’s basketball team has returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. The HBCU secured their spot by clinching the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship.

The Hornets, under the leadership of head coach Tony Madlock, have been assigned a No. 16 seed and are set to compete in the First Four matchup against Saint Francis (PA).

The Hornets’ journey to the tournament has been marked by resilience. As shown by their thrilling 60-56 win over Jackson State to win the SWAC title. Their defense is particularly noteworthy, ranking in the 97th percentile nationally for steals. This aggressive defensive approach has been instrumental in creating fast-break opportunities, a key component of their offensive strategy.

Defensive minded champion

Offensively, Alabama State is led by a trio of dynamic guards: Amarr Knox, CJ Hines, and TJ Madlock. Knox averages 14.5 points per game, closely followed by Hines at 14.3 points, and Madlock contributes 12.8 points per game. Their ability to capitalize on turnovers and execute in transition will be crucial in their upcoming matchup against Saint Francis (PA).

Saint Francis (PA) presents its own set of challenges. The Red Flash have demonstrated offensive prowess throughout their season, making them a formidable opponent. For the Hornets to advance, they will need to maintain their defensive intensity limit Saint Francis’s scoring opportunities. And Improve their shooting efficiency, particularly in half-court sets.

Should Alabama State emerge victorious in the First Four, they will face the Auburn Tigers, the No. 1 seed, in the subsequent round. Marking a historic in-state matchup between the HBCU and the SEC powerhouse.

Possible Alamama showdown

Auburn has been a dominant force this season. The Hornets would need to deliver an exceptional performance to contend with the Tigers. Key strategies would include controlling the tempo, minimizing turnovers, and effectively challenging Auburn’s offensive sets.

This tournament appearance is particularly significant for the Hornets, symbolizing the culmination of years of dedication and growth within the program. The father-son duo of Coach Tony Madlock and senior guard TJ Madlock adds a compelling narrative to their journey. Highlighting the personal and professional bonds that have propelled the team to this achievement.

Alabama State’s entry into the 2025 NCAA Tournament is a testament to their hard work, strategic defense, and leadership within the team. Their upcoming games offer an opportunity to showcase their skills and the rich legacy of HBCU basketball on a national platform.