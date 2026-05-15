Bethune-Cookman stomps Grambling in statement win

Bethune-Cookman baseball made history Thursday night in Daytona Beach — and did it in overwhelming fashion.

The Wildcats exploded for 23 runs and 16 hits in a dominant 23-1 victory over Grambling State at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, setting a new program record for regular-season wins in the process.

Bethune-Cookman improved to 36-17 overall and 22-6 in SWAC play, surpassing the previous school mark of 35 regular-season victories set by the 2002 team. The Wildcats still have two conference games remaining in the regular season.

The win also strengthened Bethune-Cookman’s grip atop the SWAC baseball standings heading into the final weekend before the conference tournament.

Bethune-Cookman offense explodes early

The Wildcats wasted little time taking control.

Bethune-Cookman scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Maikol Lucena and another two-run double by Jeter Polledo. Christopher Watson later added a sacrifice fly as the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead.

The Wildcats added three more runs in the second inning before completely breaking the game open with a staggering 10-run third inning.

Michael Rodriguez started the rally with a two-run triple, Jose Fernandez followed with a two-run double, and Darryl Lee ripped a three-run triple as Bethune-Cookman pushed the lead to 17-0 before Grambling could recover.

Andrey Martinez capped the inning with a two-run home run to left field.

By the end of the third inning, the Wildcats had effectively ended the game.

Darryl Lee powers historic offensive night

Bethune-Cookman produced one of its best offensive performances of the season.

Lee finished 4-for-6 with four RBIs, recording a single, double and triple in the victory. Lucena, Fernandez and Ruben Zuany each drove in three runs.

Zuany added a pinch-hit two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Wildcats continued piling on runs.

Bethune-Cookman finished with season highs in:

Runs scored (23)

Hits (16)

Doubles (5)

Triples (2)

Hit batters (6)

Eight different Wildcats recorded at least one RBI.

Edwin Sanchez continues dominant season

While the offense stole the spotlight, Bethune-Cookman starter Edwin Sanchez delivered another strong outing on the mound.

Sanchez improved to 11-1 on the season after throwing four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The victory gave him the school record for wins in a single season.

Grambling State managed just four hits in the game and scored its only run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch.

The Tigers fell to 20-29 overall and 17-11 in SWAC play.

Wildcats eye SWAC regular-season title

Bethune-Cookman now enters the final stretch of the regular season in prime position to secure the SWAC’s top seed entering the conference tournament.

The Wildcats have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the conference behind a high-powered offense and consistent pitching staff.

Thursday’s performance only added to the growing momentum surrounding the program.

Bethune-Cookman and Grambling State continue the series Friday night in Daytona Beach.