Jackson State and Alabama State set for SWAC Championship

The Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets are set to clash in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) men’s basketball championship on March 15, 2025. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, with live coverage on ESPNU.

Jackson State enters the championship as the No. 2 seed, boasting a 15-17 overall record and a 14-4 mark in SWAC play. The Tigers have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, culminating in a dominant 71-50 victory over Bethune-Cookman in the semifinals.

Their offense is spearheaded by guard Daeshun Ruffin, whose consistent performances have been pivotal in the Tigers’ postseason run.

On the other side, the No. 5 seed Alabama State Hornets hold an 18-15 overall record, with a 14-6 conference tally. The Hornets have showcased their tenacity by edging out Grambling State 64-62 in a thrilling semifinal matchup.

Guard Amarr Knox leads the team, averaging 14.5 points per game, and his offensive prowess will be crucial in the championship bout.

This championship game is not just a battle for the SWAC title but also for an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, raising the stakes for both teams. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 140.5.

Fans can anticipate a high-energy contest as both teams vie for conference supremacy and the coveted spot in the national tournament. The Gateway Center Arena is expected to be electric, reflecting the significance of this championship showdown.

It has been well over a decade since either team won the SWAC championship and earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament. The last time Jackson State won the tournament was in 2007 and the Tigers entered that tournament as the No. 2 seed, led by current associate head coach Trey Johnson. Alabama State’s last tournament title came in 2011.