Norfolk State avoids upset as it eyes return to NCAA

Norfolk State accomplished its goal of avoiding an epic upset in the MEAC Tournament quarterfinals, and keeping its NCAA Tournament dream alive.



Norfolk State secured a 77-70 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore in the MEAC quarterfinals at Scope Arena on March 12, 2025. The Spartans controlled the game from the outset, building a 38-26 halftime lead behind efficient shooting and dominance in the paint.

NSU head coach Robert Jones has seen a lot in his dozen years at the helm of the program, and he knows that getting off to a good start can be the difference between winning and starting to plan for next season.

“Everyone has nerves. Everyone is scared a little bit. You’d be lying if you said that you’re not,” Jones said after the game. “You don’t have to be terrified, but I think everyone’s a little nervous. Even the coach is a little nervous too, because you work so hard for this point. Like if we were in the SEC and we’re 22-10 — I mean, if we win the (NCAA) tournament we win.And if we don’t we don’t. We still got this opportunity. “

“But for us being in a one bid league, you know, you have to win these three days or people forget about the 22 wins that you had. So there is you know some some pressure. You know, in this tournament. And usually that first game is the toughest, especially in the first eight minutes.”

Christian Inge dribbles the ball against Maryland Eastern Shore defenders. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Jalen Myers led Norfolk State with a stellar 22-point performance, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and converting 7-of-9 free throws. Chris Fields Jr. contributed 13 points, going 6-of-8 from the floor, while Brian Moore Jr. added 10 points, including key free throws in the closing moments. The Spartans’ defense played a crucial role, forcing Maryland Eastern Shore into eight turnovers and limiting their fast-break opportunities.

Maryland Eastern Shore mounted a strong second-half rally, cutting the deficit to as little as five points in the final minute. Evan Johnson spearheaded the comeback attempt with a game-high 22 points, hitting six three-pointers. Ketron Shaw added 18 points, but the Hawks struggled at the free-throw line, making just 50% of their attempts.

Norfolk State’s size and rebounding edge proved decisive, as they outscored UMES 44-18 in the paint.

NSU’s leading scorer, Brian Moore Jr. scored just 13 points on six-for-eight shooting in the win.

“I mean the ankle injury hurt a little bit. But he was able to persevere and fight for the team and was able to make a bucket late and things like that, a couple of free throws. So, he’ll be okay for for Friday.”



Making it to Friday means one step closer to NSU’s ultimate goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022 season.



Norfolk State will play the winner of Thursday’s Morgan State-Howard University quarterfinal on Friday night at 6 PM in the MEAC semifinals.