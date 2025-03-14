HBCU Basketball Showdown: Morgan State vs. Norfolk State in MEAC Semifinal

NORFOLK, Va. – The stage is set for an electrifying HBCU matchup as Morgan State and Norfolk State collide in the MEAC semifinal at Scope Arena. Both teams are determined to advance to the MEAC Championship, having split their regular-season contests and looking to settle the score once and for all.

MEAC Matchup Breakdown

Morgan State (14-17, 7-7 MEAC) enters with a potent offense that ranks among the best in the conference, averaging nearly 81 points per game. Norfolk State (22-10, 11-3 MEAC), on the other hand, showcases a robust defensive unit that has consistently held opponents under 70 points per contest.



NSU, the tournament’s top seed, took care of business against Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday night and had Thursday off.



Morgan State had to battle to the wire to defeat Howard University in the quarterfinals.

Players to Watch

Morgan State Bears’ Standouts : Kameron Hobbs : Fresh off an impressive 33-point performance against Howard, Hobbs leads the Bears’ attack with an average of 16.6 points per game. Will Thomas : A versatile forward averaging 14.3 points per game, essential for both scoring and rebounding. Daniel Akitoby : A powerful presence on the boards, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game, crucial for second-chance opportunities

: Norfolk State Spartans’ Key Defenders : Brian Moore Jr. : Norfolk State’s top scorer averaging 18.7 points per game, notable for his efficiency and clutch plays. Christian Ings : Exceptional sharpshooter, converting nearly 50% from three-point range, stretching opposing defenses. Jalen Myers : An influential player contributing 11 points and nearly six rebounds per game, vital for controlling the game’s pace.

Crucial Game-Changers

: Contributions from Amahrie Simpkins and Kiran Oliver will be critical to match Norfolk State’s depth and sustain offensive pressure. Norfolk State’s Reserve Impact: Terrance Jones and Chris Fields Jr. must make significant bench contributions to ensure stability, particularly if starters encounter foul trouble.

Winning Strategies

: The Bears must utilize their high-scoring offense to exploit the Spartans’ vulnerability from beyond the arc and maintain defensive composure throughout. Norfolk State: The Spartans need their stout defense to dominate the boards, limit Morgan State’s second-chance points, and effectively defend the perimeter.

The Stakes are High

This semifinal showdown not only determines who advances to the MEAC Championship but also serves as a critical moment for each team’s postseason aspirations. Norfolk State holds a slight edge due to its defensive discipline and the home-court atmosphere, but Morgan State’s explosive offense could create the upset.

Anticipate a very competitive HBCU basketball battle filled with passion, intensity, and possibly a dramatic conclusion.