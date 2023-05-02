Coppin State University hires alumnus, former NBA player as MBB coach

By

BALTIMORE – Coppin State University named Larry Stewart (’06) as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. Stewart returns to his alma mater after spending 14 years as an assistant coach at three of the other Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Maryland. Stewart served as an assistant at Bowie State for six seasons (2009-15) with the last three as associate head coach, Morgan State (2015-19, 2022-23) and Maryland Eastern Shore (2019-21) with one season as associate head coach.



Stewart is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Coppin State history and is one of two Eagles (Joe Pace) to play in the NBA, where he played five seasons with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle Supersonics. He was a two-time MEAC Player of the Year, earning the honor in back-to-back seasons (1990, 1991), and was a three-time All-Conference selection (1989, 1990, 1991). After going undrafted, Stewart averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in his 1991-92 rookie season with the Bullets and became the first undrafted player in league history to make an NBA All-Rookie Team.



“Larry Stewart’s track record as a player and coach will be instrumental in recruiting the right players for our program and building a culture of excellence on and off the court,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “I look forward to Coach Stewart and Athletic Director Derek Carter rebuilding our men’s basketball program in a way that fosters the legacy we have been known for. I believe seeing Coach Stewart at the helm will ignite excitement across Eagle Nation.”

“It is an exciting time to welcome Larry back to his alma mater and continue the legacy of success he had as a student-athlete at Coppin,” said Carter. “From his time as a student-athlete, to playing in the NBA and overseas, Larry has proven himself as a legend on the court, and at Coppin. He has earned the respect from his peers during his many years as an assistant coach at other institutions and I look forward to his continued success as our men’s basketball head coach.”



Leading Coppin to its first MEAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990, Stewart and the Eagles earned a 15-seed before falling to Syracuse in the first round, where he outscored Derrick Coleman, the first overall selection of that year’s NBA Draft. In the following season, Stewart averaged 23.9 points and 13.4 rebounds, both of which are school records, and led Coppin to the NIT.



Stewart ranks third all-time in scoring at Coppin and is the only player in program history to score at least 1,000 points (1,824) and grab 1,000 rebounds (1,052), a school record. Stewart is also the all-time leader in field goal percentage (64.6) and ranks second in field goals (676), free throws (471) and blocks (149). As the MEAC celebrated its 50thanniversary in 2021, Stewart was named to the conference’s All-Time Team.



“I’m thankful and blessed and appreciate the opportunity that has been presented to me,” said Stewart. “It’s a dream job, its where I grew up and I look forward to getting started teaching and growing young men.”



His Coppin State jersey (42) was retired at a ceremony in 1993 and hangs in the rafters of PEC Arena, and he has been inducted into both the Coppin State and MEAC Halls of Fame (2005).



From 1997 to 2008, Stewart played overseas in Spain, Turkey, Greece and France before starting his coaching career as an assistant coach at Bowie State in 2009. In his six seasons at BSU, the Bulldogs won 113 games, went to a pair of NCAA Tournaments (2011, 2013), won the 2013 CIAA Tournament and saw Cameron Knox win the 2015 CIAA Player of the Year award.



Following his tenure at Bowie State, Stewart spent four seasons in his first stint at Morgan State, under head coach Todd Bozeman. With Stewart on the sideline, Tiwian Kendley and Phillip Carr combined to receive three First Team All-MEAC awards, with Carr being named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, and both went on to play professionally.



He returned to the Bears’ bench for the 2022-23 campaign as an assistant after two seasons at Maryland Eastern Shore, which included the canceled 2020-21 docket where he was the Hawks’ associate head coach under Jason Crafton.



A Philadelphia native, Coach Stewart is the son of Lois and Larry Stewart Sr., and has three siblings, Latanya, Stephen and Lynard. Stephen is also a graduate of Coppin State, who was selected as the MEAC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995, and an inductee into the Coppin State and MEAC Halls of Fame.



Coach Stewart resides in Baltimore County with his wife, Toi, daughters Lexis, Laryn, and son, Tai.

Coppin State University hires alumnus, former NBA player as MBB coach